MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

SNPS opened at $385.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.33 and a 200 day moving average of $311.84. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $386.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

