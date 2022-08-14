MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.