MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MA stock opened at $354.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.
MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
