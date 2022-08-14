MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 400,000 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,576,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

