MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MSADY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. 18,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

