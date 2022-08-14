MQS Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SJW Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

