MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Stock Up 3.0 %
ABM stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.
ABM Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
ABM Industries Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.