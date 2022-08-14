MQS Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Olin Stock Up 3.0 %

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.