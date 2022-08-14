MQS Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after acquiring an additional 226,070 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

