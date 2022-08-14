MQS Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 30.8% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 182,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

