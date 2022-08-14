MQS Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.