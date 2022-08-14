MQS Management LLC Invests $186,000 in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arko by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 812,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arko by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 438,852 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in Arko by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.28. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

