MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

USPH stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

