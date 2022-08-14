MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.8 %

ASB opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

