MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,219 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.