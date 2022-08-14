MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $71.18 million and $6.88 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063993 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.