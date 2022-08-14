Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $255.97 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

