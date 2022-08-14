Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

