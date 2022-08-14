Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 109,242 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 1,851,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after buying an additional 892,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

