Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $8.35 Million Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 162,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

