Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $23.52 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.3 %

APD opened at $270.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.13. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

