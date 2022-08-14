Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $751.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $638.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

