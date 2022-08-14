Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.