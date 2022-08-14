Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 47,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

