Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 576 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,847,000 after buying an additional 151,348 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Polaris by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Polaris Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $135.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

