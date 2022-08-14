Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 8,961 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $166.76 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.