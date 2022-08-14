Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 7,402 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $41.91 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.