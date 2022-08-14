Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 53,317 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 251.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 566,052 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,818,000 after buying an additional 498,892 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMX opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

