Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 32,083 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,083 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.3% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 91,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 1,212,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

