Morningstar Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 1,608,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

