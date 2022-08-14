Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $85.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 15.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $85,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.05. 179,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,764. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.78.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

