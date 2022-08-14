Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $69,131,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 63,290,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,789,958. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.