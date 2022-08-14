Morningstar Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,176 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 0.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

