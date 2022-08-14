Morgan Stanley Cuts SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $13.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 5.0 %
SOPH opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $304.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $19.80.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.