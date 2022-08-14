Morgan Stanley Cuts SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $13.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 5.0 %

SOPH opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $304.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at $16,205,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

