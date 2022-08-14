Morgan Stanley Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €10.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.6 %
CRARY stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.72.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
