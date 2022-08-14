Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Moovly Media Trading Up 10.9 %

Moovly Media stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 9,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

Moovly Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.