MONK (MONK) Trading Down 32.3% This Week

MONK (MONK) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, MONK has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $737,278.61 and $67,771.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002288 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

