MONK (MONK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,246.00

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. MONK has a market capitalization of $968,772.41 and approximately $19,246.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

