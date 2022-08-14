Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Cap of $7.61 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $23,324.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00676521 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

