MonaCoin Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $388,059.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,655.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.58 or 0.08109944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00176206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00263054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00681087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00590516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005665 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

