MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $36.58 million and approximately $275,996.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,232.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.31 or 0.07957557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00170279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00259890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00679413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00573138 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005477 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

