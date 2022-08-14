Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Momentus Stock Up 14.7 %
NASDAQ MNTS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Momentus has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Momentus in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Momentus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,285 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Momentus by 1,648.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 537,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Momentus by 334.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Momentus by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Momentus during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Momentus Company Profile
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentus (MNTS)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.