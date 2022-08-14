Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Momentus Stock Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ MNTS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Momentus has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Momentus in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $65,050.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Momentus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,285 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Momentus by 1,648.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 537,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Momentus by 334.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Momentus by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Momentus during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

