Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 5,655 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Broderick Brian C raised its position in Roche by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Roche by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 449,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,376. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

