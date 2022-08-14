Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 2.20% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 192,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MFUS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 3,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

