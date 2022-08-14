Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 643,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 117,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,090,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,356,452. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

