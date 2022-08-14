Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

MetLife stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. 3,965,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.