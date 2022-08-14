Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares during the period.

IUSV traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 463,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,912. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

