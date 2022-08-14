Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 46,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.
Shares of V traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
