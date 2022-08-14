Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 3,512,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

