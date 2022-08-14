Mogul Productions (STARS) Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002334 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013753 BTC.
Mogul Productions Coin Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
Mogul Productions Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mogul Productions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mogul Productions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.